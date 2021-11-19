11/18 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and first minute high and then declined 18 handles into a 10:20 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into a 12:27 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 12:57 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded into a 7 handle trading range, culminating with a low at 2:31 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 3:49 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 3 handles into the close.
11/18 – The three major indices closed with a mixed to up day with the following closes: The DJIA - 60.10; S&P 500 + 15.87; and the Nasdaq Composite + 72.14.
Looking ahead – Thursday’s mixed day was good news and bad news for our possible Lunar Eclipse top scenario. The DJIA declined. But, the S&P and Nasdaq Composite were up. However, at this writing, in overnight trading, the S&P futures are having a fairly good up session. If this rally were to carry over into Friday, there is a good chance for the S&P 500 to make a new all-time high. That is the kind of set up that works the best. This change in trend window could stretch into the weekend and into early Monday.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.
B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Market math
11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.
Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.
Astro – 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4670, 4695 Resistance – 4720, 4760.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4670, 4695 Resistance – 4720, 4760.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
