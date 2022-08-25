Thursday Forecast (August 25, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4161, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4204 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4255.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4161.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4113.75.
This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4255, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4327 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4509.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4204.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4113.75 and 3950.
Monthly Forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3922, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4168 – 4202.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3922 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3639.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
