Recap 10/11 - The S&P opened with an 16 handle gap down and then traded another 28 handles lower into a 10:04 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 73 handles into a 12:46 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 72 handles into a 3:16 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into the close.
10/11 – The major indices, opened lower, had a big rally up, and then back to near the lows, for a roller coaster day, and finished with the following closes: DJIA + 36.31; S&P 500 – 23.55 and the Nasdaq Comp. - 115.91.
Looking ahead – The S&P opened lower, made a good low at 10;04 AM, right in our window, and then had a big 70+ handle rally into mid-day. It looked like we were on our way up. And then the rally failed, big time, taking the S&P back near the AM low. The futures actually made a slightly lower low, while the actual index did not. This is one of the most confusing market situations I have ever seen. The rule is when in doubt, stay out. I am recommending standing aside. Unfortunately, there aren’t any major change in trend points for about one week. There is one Market Math point due on 10/13, which see below.
The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 10/19 AC – Mars 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ.
B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.
C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.
E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.
Market math
10/13 = 967 (Music) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH.
10/18 = 287 (Music) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.
10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 10/18, 10/21, 10/24.
Astro – 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3620, 3640, 3680.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3620, 3640, 3680.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
