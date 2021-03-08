S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB,SQ,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: The expected support did move in on Friday and Monday for the SP500 and somewhat for the Nasdaq,
which is under pressure from the big tech stocks, but even they are close to their current lows of support.
SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iv) completed, but needs confirmation.
SP500 Trading Strategy: Preparing for long trades for indices and stocks
