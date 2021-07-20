Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Technical Analysis: The markets are in a wave four corrective pattern that will last all this week.
US Stocks AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Stocks are in an (a) (b) (c) corrective pattern and they are stil in Wave (a) in line with indices
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iv of A of (4)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (a) of an (a) (b) (c) Wave iv) corrective pattern to 14500 down
SP500 TradingLevels: retest Subgroup2 SG2 4265|4272|4280 then a move down to 4200
SP500 Trading Strategy: Trend traders waiting for the completion of Wave (4)
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
