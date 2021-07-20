Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA

S&P500 Technical Analysis: The markets are in a wave four corrective pattern that will last all this week.

US Stocks AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Stocks are in an (a) (b) (c) corrective pattern and they are stil in Wave (a) in line with indices



S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iv of A of (4)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (a) of an (a) (b) (c) Wave iv) corrective pattern to 14500 down

SP500 TradingLevels: retest Subgroup2 SG2 4265|4272|4280 then a move down to 4200

SP500 Trading Strategy: Trend traders waiting for the completion of Wave (4)

Peter Mathers TradingLounge