Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Expecting a pullback from around 4400 for the SP500 as Wave ii. The SP500, once the top of Minor Group1 4300 develops as the tested support then that sets the next target at 4500.
Nasdaq 100 expected to touch on 15,000 (medium Level) where we will take part profit.
US Stocks AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA continuing in their bullish trends, buying dips and buying new highs, but check the video for each stock.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave ii of (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3) Longer term targets are 4500 and 4800
NASDAQ Elliott Wave: tracking two count, but expect a Classic TradingLevels pattern across 15,000 the Medium Level (ML15)
SP500 TradingLevels: 4,300 is a Minor Level and also the top of Minor Group1. Tested Support on this level with a Classic TradingLevels pattern
will set the support for the next Minor Level 4,500 (mTL5|4500) with our shorter term target at 4400 and then 4500 as Wave (iii)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Long on 4250, 4320 and 4330. Stop Loss Order: 4322
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
