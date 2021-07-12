Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Expecting a pullback from around 4400 for the SP500 as Wave ii. The SP500, once the top of Minor Group1 4300 develops as the tested support then that sets the next target at 4500.
Nasdaq 100 expected to touch on 15,000 (medium Level) where we will take part profit.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3) Longer term targets are 4500 and 4800
SP500 TradingLevels: 4,300 is a Minor Level and also the top of Minor Group1. Tested Support on this level with a Classic TradingLevels pattern
will set the support for the next Minor Level 4,500 (mTL5|4500) with our shorter term target at 4400 and then 4500 as Wave (iii)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Long on 4250, 4320 and 4330. Stop Loss Order: 4322
