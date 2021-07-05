SP 500 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Markets trending higher for the next few weeks, the SP50 to 4400 as the next important level, but much higher is expected.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3)
SP500 TradingLevels: 4,300 is a Minor Level and also the top of Minor Group1. Tested Support on this level with a Classic TradingLevels pattern
will set the support for the next Minor Level 4,500 (mTL5|4500) with our shorter term target at 4400
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On. Buying stock or indices as this trend a lot further to go.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
