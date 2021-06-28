Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Technical Analysis: No change.Trending higher in line with the main trend
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave i of (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3)
SP500 TradingLevels: 4,300 is a Minor Level and also the top of Minor Group1. Tested Support on this level with a Classic TradingLevels pattern
will set the support for the next Minor Level 4,500 (mTL5|4500)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On. Buy new highs and buy the dips as the trend is strong. We will look to add to long positions on tested support of 4500
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears seeking break of 4-hour support
The bears have made headway in pressuring the bullish commitments and have carved out a line in the sand on the 4-hour chart.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 on mixed Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD bears keep the reins, following the latest failures to bounce off a one-week low, around 1.3880 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
XAU/USD bulls holding the fort at critical support
Gold prices have eased off a touch at the start of the week. The bulls are holding the fort leaving prospects of a firmer correction in the coming sessions.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
How to trade the second half of the year
The question now is, what will drive markets for the rest of the year, will there be more spectacular returns for asset markets or could Covid variants and the Fed ruin the party?