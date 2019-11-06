S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Bad vibes for stock markets

Today, we probably have seen the end of the most straight bullish movement of the last years on the S&P500. The market has opened at 2,892.25, creating a considerable gap on chart. After a bullish first third of the session, the S&P hit a daily high at the top of the Bollinger Band indicator. Now, at American markets opening time, the spot price heads lower and leaving a scary candlestick figure on its way down. The first support level is 2,876.95 (price congestion support) and the second one awaits at 2,852.37 (price congestion support). The third support level for the index is at 2,843.93 (price congestion support, Bollinger middle band). Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 2,911.50 (price congestion resistance and daily high), and a second resistance level at $2,948 (price congestion resistance).

