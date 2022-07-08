The SP500 index erased all daily losses and rocketed higher today, jumping above 3,900 USD after unexpectedly strong US labor market data.
Labor market remains strong
Earlier today, data showed that US payrolls increased by 372,000 in June, above predictions of a 268,000 gain.
The changes in total nonfarm payroll employment for April and May were each revised downward by 68,000 and 6,000, respectively, from +436,000 to +368,000 and +390,000 to +384,000. After these changes, employment for the months of April and May as a whole was 74,000 fewer than originally estimated.
Not only was the June payrolls number better than anticipated for the third day in a row, but it was also the most significant improvement since February.
Moreover, at 3.6%, the unemployment rate was as predicted (and unchanged from last month), The labor force reportedly shrunk once again, from 164.376 million to 164.023 million, and the participation rate fell below expectations, to 62.2% from 62.3%, and more than predicted to 62.4%.
Canceling bearish trend
The SP500 index is about to jump above the medium-term bearish trend line, canceling the bearish trend and likely sending the index further higher toward the 4,000 USD threshold.
On the downside, the support is near 3,800 USD, and as long as the index trades above it, the short-term outlook appears bullish.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!