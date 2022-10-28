EUR/USD takes a breather
Traders took profit in the euro after the ECB raised its interest rates by 75 basis points as expected. A rally back to parity indicates strong interest in defending the historical exchange level. The price hit resistance at 1.0090 near September’s high (1.0200) and the current drawdown would allow the bulls to take a breather. 0.9940 from a previous breakout is the closest area to expect renewed buying as the RSI swung into the oversold area. A bullish breakout could lead to an extended recovery in the days to come.
USD/JPY seeks support
The Japanese yen weakens as the BoJ maintains its ultra low rates. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area on the daily chart was a strong sign of overextension. A sharp fall below 150.00 has triggered a wave of liquidation. Now that short-term leveraged buyers are out of the picture, the pair is looking for an area of accumulation as medium-term sentiment remains bullish. 145.00 near the consolidation back in early October is a key support. 147.30 is the first resistance and its breach could help the greenback recover.
S&P 500 hits resistance
The S&P 500 softened as the US GDP beat expectations in Q3. A close above October’s high at 3800 prompted sellers to cover, easing the pressure on the index. The support-turned-resistance at 3900 is a major hurdle and its breach could trigger a bounce back to 4100. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition caused a pullback as buyers started to take some chips off the table. 3730 is a key area to expect follow-up interests. Otherwise, the index could be vulnerable to a correction towards 3640.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
