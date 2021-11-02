S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones

Emini S&P December on the way to the next target of 4625/35 this week. Longs at first support at 4590/85 starting to work.

Nasdaq December closed at the new all time high at 159864 keeping the outlook positive for this week as we hit the next target of 15900/950.

Emini Dow Jones December making a clear break above the all time high at 35540/550 for a buy signal as we hit the next target of 35800/850 & now look for 36000/100.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P longs at first support at 4590/85 are expected to target 4625/35 but a high for the day is likely if tested today. Shorts are very risky of course in the bull trend. A break above 4645 is the next buy signal.

First support at 4590/85. Longs need stops below 4575. Strong support at 4545/35. Longs need stops below 4525.

Nasdaq December now expected to target 15900/950 (hit yesterday) & now 16050/080.

Downside is expected to be limited ion the bull trend with first support at 15780/750. Stop below 15720. A break lower targets 15670 with strong support at 15580/540. Longs need stops below 15500.

Emini Dow Jones December now targeting 35800/850 & 36000/100, even as far as 36250/280.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 35670/650 & 35525/500. A buying opportunity at 35320/280 with stops below 35250.