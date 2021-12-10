S&P 500 SPX Week Ahead: Will it be 5,000 reasons to be bullish before Christmas?

- Equity markets shake off fears over omicron variant and recover losses.
- Inflation hits a 40 year high but markets are not worried.
- The S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) sits tantalizingly close to 5,000.
This week has been yet another positive one to add to the growing collection for 2021. A strong recovery from serious selling pressure late last week as the market decided to take the omicron news and use it as a crutch to beat bulls with. In reality, some steam needed to be taken out of this relentless rally and omicron provided the perfect respite. Now that more and more data appears to show it is no worse than delta (and possibly milder) equities resumed their march to 5,000 for the S&P 500. There are just too many tailwinds to dent enthusiasm and now we have strong seasonality into the mix. The last 3 weeks of the year are traditionally known as the Santa Claus rally for good reason, the equity market does exactly that. Putting in a couple of 5% weeks will nudge the S&P 500 over the 5,000 line. Late December or early January, take your pick. We'll go for late December.
Inflation concerns were elevated earlier this year but bond investors seem to have totally given up now. The yield on the ten year is a modest 1.48%, while the 2 year is yielding 0.66%, both well shy of earlier highs. This, despite the Fed taper, dropping transitory and inflation continuing to surge, now making a 40 year high with Friday's print. We have said it many times but when apparent bad news is brushed aside by a market, that is a powerful momentum signal and it is best not to swim against the tide. The market has come to accept that yes inflation is high and likely to remain so well in 2022. The market is more concerned with the Fed policy response and not being caught behind the curve. This allows the Fed to taper and pencil in a few rate hikes in 2022 without denting equity enthusiasm in our view. Speaking of our view and we launched our 2022 S&P 500 forecast this week. Entitled "Four reasons why the S&P 500 can power to 5,500 in 2022" we lay out our view that yes inflation will pick up but markets will overlook that. Demand will remain sufficiently strong for equity returns to remain above 10%. The link is here if you want to check it out, please do, it's a riveting read!
Central banks have a chance to act the Grinch
Next week is a massive central bank week with the Fed looking to signal it wants to increase the taper. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) are also having meetings in the week ahead. The Bank of England confounded markets with its last decision but for most of us focusing on US equities, that is of little impact.
S&P 500 (SPY) technical analysis
The trend is strong with this one. We have two main concerns here, first is the topping formation if next week does not see more gains. Secondly, the RSI is way below its previous level from all-time highs in mid-November, so a potential bearish divergence. A sustained move higher could eliminate this. Failure to push on next week could make things turn ugly with these two bearish formations. Support at $449 from the 100-day moving average would be swiftly targeted.
Earnings due
Economic releases
