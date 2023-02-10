Stock indexes have continued to sink lower this week as investors debate the Federal Reserve's future moves and its impact on corporate profits.
Critically, stock bulls are struggling to adjust to the more hawkish Fed policy than many expected to see in place by this point in the year. Remember, bulls at the beginning of 2023 were expecting the Fed to be in rate-cutting mode by the second half of the year. But inflation has remained stubbornly elevated amid an extremely strong labor market that recently showed signs of heating up again.
Bull’s vision
While bulls are still motivated by signs of "disinflation" all around, there is a lot of uncertainty about how fast it might fall in the months ahead. Arguments are being made for fairly substantial declines to start showing up in the data as falling shelter costs filter through.
Some bullish insiders are now forecasting inflation could be back below 3% by this summer, though they are in the minority. Consensus sees inflation hanging between +3% to +6% through the remainder of 2023. In fact, Manhattan just reported its highest monthly average rents ever, so I don't think inflation is really cooling.
Next Tuesday, the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released which could be the bull's next best chance to gain some upward momentum. That's assuming the report shows that inflation slowed again as expected.
The year-over-year CPI rate came in at +6.5% in December versus +7.1% in November and a peak of +9.1% last June. The Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday will likewise be scrutinized closely for further signs of declining cost pressures. Investors will also get updates on various economic measures next week, including Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Industrial Production, Empire State Manufacturing, and the NAHB Housing Market Index on Wednesday; Housing Starts & Building Permits and the Philadelphia Fed Index on Thursday; and Import/Export Prices on Friday.
Earnings and data
Turning to earnings, the pace of results will slow substantially with most major US companies having now reported. There are some key highlights still to come next week though with Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Marriott International, Suncor, and Zoetis on Tuesday; American Water Works, Analog Devices, Biogen, Cisco, Invitation Homes, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Roblox, Shopify, Southern Copper, and Zillow on Wednesday; Applied Materials, DoorDash, DraftKings, Hasbro, Hyatt Hotels,
The Southern Company, and Vulcan Materials on Thursday; and Deere & Co. on Friday.
On the geopolitical front, the war in Ukraine could be set to escalate in the days and weeks ahead which could obviously have numerous implications. Western governments believe Russia is planning a major assault on Ukraine, possibly as early as next week before the 24 February anniversary of its full-scale invasion. Its main goal is believed to be to capture the Donbas region, including Luhansk, which Ukraine partly controls. Ukrainian government sources say one scenario would include ballistic missile strikes on large cities including Kyiv, and an attempt to cut off the east of the country by bombing bridges and other key infrastructure. Military experts are skeptical that Russia's military has the manpower to carryout a rapid offensive deeper into Ukraine territory and any success will likely be limited to the eastern edges. Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky is currently campaigning in the west for more support, including long-range missiles and fighter jets.
Russia warned on Thursday that the line between direct and indirect Western involvement in the conflict was disappearing. This raises the risk that the US and its allies get pulled into the war directly if Russia tries to declare the West's support of Ukraine an "act of war" or use it as an excuse to attack a NATO member.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0700 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar regathered strength on the back of rising US T-bond yields ahead of the UoM Consumer Confidence data and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 area ahead of US data
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2100 on Friday. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction ahead of US confidence data.
Gold price clings to small daily gains near $1,860
Gold price has edged lower toward $1,860 after having advanced beyond $1,870 in the early European session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield building on Thursday's gains and rising toward 3.7%, XAU/USD stays on the back foot.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase witnessed a massive increase in the volume of USDC burned on its platform. A wallet address burned - meaning converted $4.7 billion USDC to fiat - amidst rising uncertainty in crypto.
Bets that US rates will peak at 6% weigh on sentiment
US stocks failed to keep up with the European optimism on the back of rising bets that the Fed could hike the interest rates to 6%. In fact, option traders are piling into bets that the US rates could peak at 6%.