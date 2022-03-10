Stock prices remain very volatile, as the Ukraine conflict keeps dominating headlines. Will the market reverse its downtrend?

The S&P 500 index gained 2.57% on Wednesday, Mar. 9, as it retraced some of the recent declines. The broad stock market’s gauge got back to the 4,300 level after bouncing from its Tuesday low of 4,157.87. On Feb. 24 the index fell to the local low of 4,114.65 and it was 704 points or 14.6% below the January 4 record high of 4,818.62. There’s still a lot of uncertainty concerning the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This morning the S&P 500 index is expected to open 1.3% lower and we may see further consolidation.

The nearest important resistance level is now at 4,300, and the next resistance level is at 4,350-4,400, among others. On the other hand, the support level remains at 4,150-4,200. The S&P 500 index continues to trade above the recently broken downward trend line, as we can see on the daily chart.

Futures contract – More consolidation

Let’s take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. Recently it broke below the short-term consolidation. On Tuesday it fell to around 4,150, before bouncing back to the 4,200-4,250 level.

We are still maintaining our long position, as we are expecting an upward correction from the current levels.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 index bounced yesterday, but this morning it is expected to open lower. We will likely see some more news-driven volatility. For now, it looks like an upward correction but it may also be a more meaningful upward reversal.

Here’s the breakdown:

The S&P 500 index retraced some of the recent declines, but we may see more volatility.

We are maintaining our long position.

We are expecting an upward correction from the current levels.

Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!