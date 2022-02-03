Emini S&P MARCH hit strong resistance at 4580/90 as expected, with a high for the day exactly here so shorts worked perfectly on the 50 point slide to 4530 this morning.

Nasdaq MARCH beat strong resistance at 14800/850 to hit the next target of 15150/200. We overran to 15250 - I was too cautious, I obviously should have suggested a short here.

Emini Dow Jones MARCH we wrote: beat 35000 for a short term buy signal targeting 35100, 35250 & about to hit strong resistance at 35350/450 this morning. Shorts need stops above 35550.

We are through 35450 so holding above here should be positive for today.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P shorts at strong resistance at 4580/90 worked perfectly as we target 4545/40 then minor support at 4520/10 (a low for the morning possible here). If we continue lower look for 4485/80, perhaps as far as strong support at 4450/40. Longs need stops below 4430.

Strong resistance again at 4580/90 of course. Shorts need stops above 4610. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4640/50.

Nasdaq reversed to first support at 14850/800 - longs need stops below 14750. A break lower risks a slide to good support at 14450/400. A low for the day certainly possible but longs need stops below 15350. A break lower targets 14180/150.

Holding first support at 14800/850 targets first resistance at 15150/200. I should have suggested a short here was 15250, so maybe try this today. Further gains target 15350 then resistance at 15500/550.

Emini Dow Jones support at 35400/350 but below here can target 35200/150 then support at 34950/900.

Holding support at 35400/350 should eventually target 35650 & perhaps as far as 35800/850.