Emini S&P MARCH hit strong resistance at 4580/90 as expected, with a high for the day exactly here so shorts worked perfectly on the 50 point slide to 4530 this morning.
Nasdaq MARCH beat strong resistance at 14800/850 to hit the next target of 15150/200. We overran to 15250 - I was too cautious, I obviously should have suggested a short here.
Emini Dow Jones MARCH we wrote: beat 35000 for a short term buy signal targeting 35100, 35250 & about to hit strong resistance at 35350/450 this morning. Shorts need stops above 35550.
We are through 35450 so holding above here should be positive for today.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P shorts at strong resistance at 4580/90 worked perfectly as we target 4545/40 then minor support at 4520/10 (a low for the morning possible here). If we continue lower look for 4485/80, perhaps as far as strong support at 4450/40. Longs need stops below 4430.
Strong resistance again at 4580/90 of course. Shorts need stops above 4610. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4640/50.
Nasdaq reversed to first support at 14850/800 - longs need stops below 14750. A break lower risks a slide to good support at 14450/400. A low for the day certainly possible but longs need stops below 15350. A break lower targets 14180/150.
Holding first support at 14800/850 targets first resistance at 15150/200. I should have suggested a short here was 15250, so maybe try this today. Further gains target 15350 then resistance at 15500/550.
Emini Dow Jones support at 35400/350 but below here can target 35200/150 then support at 34950/900.
Holding support at 35400/350 should eventually target 35650 & perhaps as far as 35800/850.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
