Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September we wrote: 4340/45 is the only resistance of any importance for this week.

We topped a little above here & crashed yesterday to 4279. A BEARISH ENGULFING CANDLE YESTERDAY SIGNALS WE HAVE A SHORT-TERM TOP IN PLACE. OUTLOOK IS NEUTRAL/NEGATIVE. A WEEKLY CLOSE BELOW 4264 TONIGHT IS A SELL SIGNAL.

Nasdaq September correction yesterday hit second support at 14600/580. Longshore worked perfectly on the bounce to 14755.

Emini Dow Jones September longs at best support at 34320/280 worked perfectly yet again yesterday on the bounce to our targets of 34430/460 & 34550/570. however yesterday we crashed to the next target & 34100/34000. We bottomed exactly at. Longs offered an easy 200 tick profit.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P risks have increased to the downside in the very short term. Best support 4280/70. A break below 4265 is a sell signal targeting 4245, perhaps as far as4230/25.

Minor resistance at 4310/15 could see a high for the day. However, a break higher could retest vert strong resistance at 4340/45. Stop above 4355. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4365/70 & eventually resistance at 4400/05.

Nasdaq held support at 14600/580 but a break lower is possible today to a buying opportunity at 14440/420. Stop below 14390. A break lower risks a slide to a buying opportunity at 14180/140. Stop below 14090.

Minor resistance at 14730/750. A break higher can retest 14850/880 but we expect strong resistance at 14940/990.

Emini Dow Jones September holding first resistance at 34300/320 retests supports at34100/34000. A break lower today however can target 33890/850.

Any shorts at first resistance at 34300/320 stop above 344400. A break higher can target 34430/460 & 34550/570. Further gains in the bull trend retest the September contract high at 34755. A break higher can target the all-time high at 35000

