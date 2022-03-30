The S&P 500 index extended its uptrend once again after breaking above the 4,600 level. However, today we will likely see some profit-taking action.
The broad stock market index gained 1.23% on Tuesday following its Monday’s gain of 0.7%. Stocks extended their uptrend on a potential Ukraine conflict ceasefire news yesterday. There’s still a lot of geopolitical uncertainty, but investors keep on jumping back into stocks. This morning the index is expected to open 0.3% lower and we may see some short-term profit-taking action.
The nearest important resistance level is now at around 4,650-4,700. On the other hand, the support level is at 4,550- 4,600, marked by the recent resistance level. The S&P 500 index broke above its January-February local highs along the 4,600 level, as we can see on the daily chart.
Futures contract remains above its upward trend line
Let’s take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. It is trading above the short-term upward trend line and above the 4,600 level. We can see some technical overbought conditions, however, there have been no confirmed negative signals so far.
We are maintaining our profitable long position from the 4,340 level. (our premium Stock Trading Alert includes details of our trading position along with the stop-loss and profit target levels).
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index will likely open 0.3% lower this morning and we may see some short-term profit-taking action. There have been no confirmed negative signals so far. However, there are some clear technical overbought conditions that may lead to a correction.
The market will be waiting for Friday’s monthly jobs data release. This morning we’ve got the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change release and it was as expected.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The S&P 500 index further extended its uptrend yesterday, but in the near term some profit-taking action seems likely.
-
We are maintaining our profitable long position (opened on Feb. 22 at 4,340).
-
We are still expecting some upside from the current levels; however, it is time to get more cautious as there may be a downward correction at some point.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
