- Review of how asset classes have performed YTD (00:00).
- Wal-Mart, General Electric & Boeing outperformers yesterday (2:29).
- A look at recent price action in the S&P 500 future (3:25).
- Fundamental & technical update on the major FX pairs (4:53).
- Support in gold futures holds for now (9:38).
- Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meet with Iran talks at a standstill (11:07).
- China June factory growth slows on COVID & supply chain snags (18:39).
- Xi warns against foreign bullying at party markets centenary (19:15).
- Main calendar events for today with a focus on OPEC and US ISM PMI (21:09).
