2/28/22 – 55 (Fib.) days from the 1/04/2022 major high - Close in price and one day past a good short term high.
3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high - Close in price and one day past the low of the month.
3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high – Good short term high.
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days > 7/08/1932 MAJOR low – Close in price & 1 trading day ahead of a short term high.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days > 3/06/2009 major low - Close in price & 1 trading day ahead of a short term high.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high – 1 day ahead of a good short term high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low. Too soon to tell.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high. Too soon to tell.
Score – 6 out of 6 good dates = 100%.
DJIA* – 3/3, 3/7, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC.
3/3 was a very good high. 3/7 was not effective. 3/9 was close in price and one day past the low of the month.
3/14 was a very good low. 3/21 was close in price and one day ahead of a short term high.
Score – 4 out of 5 good dates = 80%.
S&P 500* - *3/7*, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.
3/7 was not effective. 3/9 was close in price and one day past the low of the month. 3/14 was a very good low.
3/21 was close in price and one day ahead of a short term high. 3/23 was very close in price and one day past a short term high. Score – 4 out of 5 good dates = 80%.
Fibonacci – 3/3, 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.
3/3 was a very good high. 3/11 was a good short term high. 3/15 was close in price and one day past a very good low.
3/18 was not effective. Score – 3 out of 4 = 75%.
Astro – 3/1, 3/2-3, 3/7, 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.
3/1 was very close in price and one day past a good short term high. 3/2 was a good short term low.
3/3 was a very good high. 3/7 and 3/18 were not effective. 3/23 was very close in price and one day past a short term high. Score – 5 out of 7 good dates = 71.3%.
Total Score – 22 out of 27 good dates = 81.48%.
LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.
Please see below the enclosed forecast result chart taken from the April 2022 issue of Astro-Trend. This forecast was laid out in advance in the March 2022 Astro-Trend letter, which was published on Sunday, February 27, 2022
The blue line shown below is the Planetary Index, prepared in advance for the Stock Market for February 28, 2022 through March 25, 2022. The dates are across the top of the chart. The black bars are the actual S&P 500 Index 10 minute bar chart, for February 28, 2022 through March 25, 2022, overlaid on the forecast graph, after the March 25 close.
