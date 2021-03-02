S&P 500 notched biggest one day advance in 9 months but China is 'very worried about bubbles' [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00​).

- US yields stabilise at key technical levels in the US 10-yr (1:38​).

- DXY moves above key area in potential sign of more upside to come (5:00​).

- Gold remains under pressure with futures flirting with $1,700/oz (9:15​).

- Intraday outlook for WTI crude ahead of pending OPEC meeting (11:44​).

- China says they are very worried about bubbles in overseas markets (13:11).

- RBA hold policy as expected with yields rising overnight (14:20​).

- US Senate could debate stimulus as soon as this week (15:34​).

- Main calendar events to watch today (16:40​).