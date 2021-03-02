S&P 500 notched biggest one day advance in 9 months but China is 'very worried about bubbles' [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- US yields stabilise at key technical levels in the US 10-yr (1:38).
- DXY moves above key area in potential sign of more upside to come (5:00).
- Gold remains under pressure with futures flirting with $1,700/oz (9:15).
- Intraday outlook for WTI crude ahead of pending OPEC meeting (11:44).
- China says they are very worried about bubbles in overseas markets (13:11).
- RBA hold policy as expected with yields rising overnight (14:20).
- US Senate could debate stimulus as soon as this week (15:34).
- Main calendar events to watch today (16:40).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).