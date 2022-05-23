The Australian dollar rose slightly on Monday morning as investors reflected on the weekend. In it, the Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese won the election, beating the incumbent Scott Morrison. Albanese has promised to help transition the economy into a clean energy superpower. He also promised to push companies to pay more salaries in a bid to boost the economy. His election comes at a time when wage growth has been a bit slow in the past few months. The Reserve Bank of Australia has also started hiking interest rates.
American futures declined as concerns among corporate profits rose. Last week, American retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s showed that the biggest retailers were struggling to find growth as the cost of doing business rose. The same picture is seen across the sectors. According to FactSet, 95% of all companies in the S&P 500 index have published results. 77% of these have reported a positive EPS surprise while 73% have reported a positive revenue positive. The blended earnings growth has been 9.1%, which is the lowest since Q4 of 2020. The top companies that will publish their results are Zoom Video, Faraday Future, AutoZone, Intuit, Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Best Buy among others.
The economic calendar will be a bit muted on Monday. The most important event will be a speech by Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BOE) governor. In it, he will likely talk about last week’s data dump by the ONS. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales rose in April while inflation jumped to the highest point in years. The unemployment rate declined to the lowest level in years. Other important data will be the German business confidence data.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair rose to a high of 110.51, which was above last week’s low of 103. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the ascending trendline shown in blue. The pair is also below the important resistance at 114.17. It has also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved slightly above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 112.75.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair is trading at 1.0560, which is slightly below last week’s high of 1.0600. On the four-hour chart, the pair is between the upper and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index and the Commodity Channel Index have moved from the overbought level. The pair will likely hold steady as bulls target the key resistance at 1.0625.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few sessions. It is trading at 1.2492, which was slightly above the important support level at 1.2400. It has moved above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the blue trendline. However, it has also formed a double top pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely pull back today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps rallying towards 1.0700 on hawkish Lagarde
EUR/USD is pushing higher towards 1.0700, as the euro capitalizes on the upbeat German IFO and hawkish ECB Chief Lagarde. Lagarde said ECB is in a position to exit negative rates by end of Q3. The US dollar extends its sell-off amid risk-on flows.
GBP/USD surges towards 1.2600 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is extending gains towards 1.2600 amid broad US dollar weakness and mixed market sentiment. The pair remains firmer around a fortnight's high, as British policymakers sound hopeful of overcoming the Brexit and inflation-led economic woes. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold climbs to two-week high, around $1,865 area amid weaker USD
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,786 region, or the lowest level since late January touched last Monday. The XAUUSD climbed to a nearly two-week high, around the $1,863 zone in the last hour.
Why a 20% rally for Crypto.com price makes sense now
Crypto.com price is on the verge of flipping a crucial resistance barrier into a support level. Assuming this conversion occurs, CRO will be primed for a quick expansion to the next hurdle.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Options expiry to the rescue on Friday but its official, we are in a bear market
Another wild and volatile week which seems to be the tone so far for 2022. Wild swings throughout the week were mirrored on Friday with wild intraday swings. The S&P 500 did manage to slide into a bear market territory on Friday.