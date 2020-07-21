S&P advances 1.3% last week, 0.8% on Monday.

Corporate earnings from Microsoft, Tesla and Intel due.

Additional stimulus in the US and Europe awaited.

Nasdaq gains 2.5% to again set new record.

Expected positive earnings reports from major US tech and consumer companies, talks on fresh economic stimulus in Washington and encouraging Covid vaccine trials kept the major averages moving higher on Monday.

The Nasdaq Composite added 263.90 points on Monday, 2.5%, its largest percentage gain since April 29 closing at 10,767.09. It was the 28th new record this year.

Markets have largely ignored the rising corona virus positive test results in some Southern and Western states as fatalities are low and while hospitalizations are higher the threat of overwhelmed public-health systems has not occurred. The vast majority of facilities in the affected areas are operating within normal bed and intensive care unit parameters.

The Federal government has not instituted a nationwide order for public facial coverings as many parts of the country are largely unaffected by the pandemic though individual states have their own requirements. A number of companies including Walmart, Target and Lowe’s have imposed their own mask rules in all their stores.

Retail sales

Some states have partially rolled back or delayed their reopening plans and this has limited hope for a rapid economic recovery. Retail sales representing the dominant consumer sector rebounded 25.7% in May in June more than the 22.9% decline in March and April.

US retail sales

FXStreet

Negotiations in the EU over a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) rescue package were said to be close to completion with an agreement on splitting the stimulus between grants and loans, according to Bloomberg news reporting.

In Washington discussions have started on a new recovery and aid bill to add to the more than $6 trillion in funding of various forms already provided by the government and the Federal Reserve.