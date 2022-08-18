Recap 8/17 - The S&P opened with a 25 handle gap down and then zig zagged another 27 handles lower into a 11:40 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 49 handles into a 2:40 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 28 handles into the close.

8/17 – The major indices had a moderate down day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 171.69; S&P 500 - 31.61; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 164.43.

Looking Ahead – We are in a relatively quiet period now. The next major change in trend window is 8/23 – 8/23 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 8/18 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.

3. A. 8/23 PM – Saturn Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, COMMODITY INDEX, OIL.

B. 8/23 PM – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 8/23 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 8/23 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 8/17, 8/22,

Astro –8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4250, 4228 Resistance – 4330, 4367.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4250, 4228 Resistance – 4330, 4367.

Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.