Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September beat the all time high at 4380/85 for a buy signal for the start of this week in the incredibly long bull trend.
Nasdaq September beat the all time high at 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of this week initially targeting 15100/120 (we topped exactly here on Friday) & 15310/340.
Emini Dow Jones September hit the targets of 34800/850 & the all time high 34975/35000.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P beat 4380/85 to hit the only resistance of any importance at 4405/10. A break above 4415 is a buy signal targeting 4455/60.
First support at 4392/82. Best support at 4345/35. Longs need stops below 4325.
Nasdaq beat 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of next week initially targeting 15100/120 (hit & held on Friday) & strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
First support at 14995/950. Strong support at 14820/770. Longs need stops below 14700.
Emini Dow Jones September through 34670/690 to hit the targets of 34800/850 & the all time high 34975/35000. A break higher likely this week targeting 35140/180, perhaps as far as 34400/450.
Minor support at 34820/780. Best support at 34650/600. Longs need stops below 34500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
