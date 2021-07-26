Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September beat the all time high at 4380/85 for a buy signal for the start of this week in the incredibly long bull trend.

Nasdaq September beat the all time high at 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of this week initially targeting 15100/120 (we topped exactly here on Friday) & 15310/340.

Emini Dow Jones September hit the targets of 34800/850 & the all time high 34975/35000.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P beat 4380/85 to hit the only resistance of any importance at 4405/10. A break above 4415 is a buy signal targeting 4455/60.

First support at 4392/82. Best support at 4345/35. Longs need stops below 4325.

Nasdaq beat 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of next week initially targeting 15100/120 (hit & held on Friday) & strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.

First support at 14995/950. Strong support at 14820/770. Longs need stops below 14700.

Emini Dow Jones September through 34670/690 to hit the targets of 34800/850 & the all time high 34975/35000. A break higher likely this week targeting 35140/180, perhaps as far as 34400/450.

Minor support at 34820/780. Best support at 34650/600. Longs need stops below 34500.

Chart