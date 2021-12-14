-
Emini S&P December retests first support at 4665/55 which has held each time it has been tested over the past 4 days.
-
Nasdaq December dips to strong support at 16120/09 & is holding. Longs need stops below 16060. A break lower is a sell signal.
-
Emini Dow Jones December reached targets 36000 & 36100 but then collapsed to first support at 35800/700. This level is revised to 35700/600 this morning.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P longs at first support at 4665/55 target 4690, perhaps as far as 4710/15, hit this morning. We continue higher looking for 4725/29 before a retest of the all time high at 4740. Obviously a break above here is likely to start the next leg higher in the bull trend.
First support again at 4665/55. Longs need stops below 4645. Further losses meet strong support at 4630/20. Longs need stops below 4610.
Nasdaq December holding strong support at 16120/090 but longs need stops below 16060. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 16000 & strong support at 15900/850. Longs need stops below 15800.
Longs at 16120/090 target 16200/230. If we continue higher look for 16300, 16350 & perhaps as far as resistance again at the 2 week highs of 16430/455. Shorts need stops above 16480. A break higher targets 16500/510 then 16600/620 before a retest of the all time high at 16767.
Emini Dow Jones December first support at 35700/600. Longs need stops below 35500. Next target & minor support at 35300/200. Longs need stops below 35100.
Longs at first support at 35700/600 target 35900/36000 then 36100/120. If we continue higher look for 36250 before a retest of the all time high at 36466.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?