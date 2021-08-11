Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September makes a new all-time high at 4438.
Nasdaq September makes a new all-time high at 15172 then bottomed exactly at first support at 15030/010 so far this week.
Emini Dow Jones September edges a little higher to a new all-time high at 35176.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P break above the new all-time high at 4438 is a buy signal initially targeting 4455/60, perhaps as far as 4475/79.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4420/10. Second support at 4385/80. Longs need stops below 4375.
Nasdaq has strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.
Longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all-time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
Emini Dow Jones September topped exactly at the next target of 35160/190. If we continue higher in the bull trend look for resistance at 35400/450.
First support at 34970/930. Strong support at 3480/800. Longs need stops below 34750. A buying opportunity at 34670/620, stop below 34570.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited.
Gold trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed
Gold price is attempting a bounce towards 21-SMA on 4H. After a tumultuous start to a relatively light week on Monday, gold price licked it wounds and tried to stabilize around $1720-$1730 levels. US stimulus optimism and Delta covid woes lend support to gold price.
Dogecoin bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing.
US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.