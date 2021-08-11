Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September makes a new all-time high at 4438.

Nasdaq September makes a new all-time high at 15172 then bottomed exactly at first support at 15030/010 so far this week.

Emini Dow Jones September edges a little higher to a new all-time high at 35176.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P break above the new all-time high at 4438 is a buy signal initially targeting 4455/60, perhaps as far as 4475/79.

Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4420/10. Second support at 4385/80. Longs need stops below 4375.

Nasdaq has strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.

Longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all-time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.

Emini Dow Jones September topped exactly at the next target of 35160/190. If we continue higher in the bull trend look for resistance at 35400/450.

First support at 34970/930. Strong support at 3480/800. Longs need stops below 34750. A buying opportunity at 34670/620, stop below 34570.

