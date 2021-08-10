Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September makes a new all-time high at 4433.

Nasdaq September makes a new all-time high at 15172 then bottomed exactly at first support at 15030/010.

Emini Dow Jones September edges a little higher to a new all-time high at 35137.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P break above the new all-time high at 4433 is a buy signal initially targeting 4455/60, perhaps as far as 4475/79.

Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4407/02. Second support at 4385/81. Longs need stops below 4375.

Nasdaq first supports at 15030/010 today. Strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.

Longs at first support at 15030/010 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all-time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.

Emini Dow Jones September holding first support at 34900/850 targets 35160/190, perhaps as far as resistance at 35400/450.

First support at 34900/850. Strong support at 34780/760. Longs need stops below 34700. A buying opportunity at 34620/600, stop below 34550.

Chart