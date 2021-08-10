Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September makes a new all-time high at 4433.
Nasdaq September makes a new all-time high at 15172 then bottomed exactly at first support at 15030/010.
Emini Dow Jones September edges a little higher to a new all-time high at 35137.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P break above the new all-time high at 4433 is a buy signal initially targeting 4455/60, perhaps as far as 4475/79.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4407/02. Second support at 4385/81. Longs need stops below 4375.
Nasdaq first supports at 15030/010 today. Strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.
Longs at first support at 15030/010 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all-time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
Emini Dow Jones September holding first support at 34900/850 targets 35160/190, perhaps as far as resistance at 35400/450.
First support at 34900/850. Strong support at 34780/760. Longs need stops below 34700. A buying opportunity at 34620/600, stop below 34550.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
