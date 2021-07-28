Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September collapsed from the only resistance of any importance at 4405/10 to the best support at 4375/70. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to 4400.

Nasdaq September longs at strong support at 14840/800 worked perfectly. We bottomed exactly here with a 140 tick profit offered so far.

Emini Dow Jones September held just 12 ticks above strong support at 34750/710.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P best support again at 4375/70. Longs need stops below 4365 for a buying opportunity at 4345/35. Longs need stops below 4330. A break lower targets 4305/00.

The only resistance of any importance is at 4405/10. A break above 4415 is a buy signal targeting 4455/60.

Nasdaq bounces back to very minor resistance at 14965/995. Further gains retest 15100/120 & new all-time high at 15134. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.

Strong support at 14840/800. Longs need stops below 14750. A break lower targets a buying opportunity at 14640/610. Longs need stops below 14550.

Emini Dow Jones September holding above 35000/34975 targets 35160/190, perhaps as far as resistance at 34400/450.

Strong support at 34750/710 & strong support again at 34540/500. Longs need stops below 34450.

Chart