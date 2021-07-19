Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September hit a new all-time high at 4384.50 but closed the week lower in a minor negative signal for the start of this week.
Nasdaq September also hit a new all-time high but closed the week lower in a minor negative signal for the start of this week. We bottomed exactly at best support at 14650/600 but no bounce from here on Friday. Longs need stops below 15550.
Emini Dow Jones September collapsed to support at 34500/450. Outlook is neutral in the sideways consolidation trend.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P support at 4305/4295. Longs need stops below 4290. A break lower targets 4275/70 perhaps as far as support at 4250/45. Longs need stops below 4240.
First resistance at 4350/60. A break higher can target the all-time high at 4384.50. A break higher this week meets resistance at 4400/05. This is the main challenge for bulls. A break above 4410 signals further gains towards 4450/60.
Nasdaq longs at best support at 14650/600 need stops below 15550. A break below here is a negative for the start of this week targeting 14500/480, perhaps as far as strong support at 14350/300. Longs need stops below 14250.
Minor resistance at 14800/850. Strong resistance at 14940/990. Bulls must clear 15050 for the next longer-term buy signal.
Emini Dow Jones September first support at 34500/450. Longs need stops below 34400. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 34330 & 34200/150. Further losses meet best support this week at 34000.
Minor resistance at 34650 & 34800 at all time high at 35000. Obviously the main challenge for bulls this week. A break above 35050 is a buy signal initially targeting 35180/190 & 35290/300, perhaps as far as 35500/550.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.1800 as risk aversion backs USD bulls
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.1800, printing three-day downtrend, Risk appetite worsens on covid concerns, doubts over Fed’s next moves. Pre-ECB mood also weigh on the pair. German Buba Monthly Report, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 1.3750. Investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas, and there are questions as to whether the lifting of lockdown rules in England from Monday is a good idea.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....