Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE consolidation in the bull trend in severely overbought conditions. We do have double top risk at the all-time high of 4233/38. A break above 4243 is a buy signal.
Nasdaq JUNE finally breaks first support at 13650/600.
Emini Dow Jones shot higher through 34650 for a buy signal targeting 34800 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P seeing a recovery towards more important resistance at the all-time high at 4233/38, despite severely overbought conditions. A break higher targets 4260/65.
First support at 4200/4190. A break lower to retests good support at 4170/65. Longsneed stops below 4160. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4140/35, perhaps as far as 4120/10.
Nasdaq holding first support at 13650/625 is a buy signal with a break above this week's high at 13773/783 targeting 13818 & 13950/970 before a retest of the all-time high 14045/065.
First support at 13650/625. Longs need stops below 13575. A break lower retestsshort term moving average support at 13480/460 with best support at 13380/350this week. Longs need stops below 13300.
Emini Dow Jones on the way to the next target of 34800 before a retest of the all time high at 34900/35000.
First support at 34550/500. Longs need stops below 34450. Next target & support at34310/280.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.