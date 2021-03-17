S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Russell (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB,SQ,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: Last week support moved into the markets, but the weeks volume was lower than the previous week (meaning divergence) and this can impact more on the Nasdaq than the SP500, as the NDX is lagging in the move to the upside compared to the SP500
SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of v) in progress
SP500 Trading Strategy: Three long trades in the SP500 Plus long trades in most of the tech stocks presented here
Looking to Refine Your Trading and Technical Analysis Skills?
TradingLounge's SPECIAL DEAL 3 Months for the Price of 1 Month https://tradinglounge.com/
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
XAU/USD pops $15/oz on dovish Fed dot plot
Gold prices are bid, higher by 0.61% at the time of writing at the highs of the day at $1,744.42/oz following the statement and interest rate decision.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
FOMC keeps policy unchanged, but rate hikes inching closer
As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) refrained from making any major policy changes at its meeting today. But, the Committee upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy.