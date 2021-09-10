Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September longs at support at 4500/4490 worked perfectly on the bounce to the first target of 4525/30 where a high for the day was expected -" we topped at 4529.50.
Nasdaq held 15540/530 on the downside -" same levels apply for today.
Emini Dow Jones September hits the next downside target of 34880/870 but then bounced half way to 34720/680.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P keeps bouncing off support at 4500/4490. Longs need stops below 4475. A break lower is a sell signal for today targeting 4455/50, perhaps as far as 4430/25.
Longs at 4500/4490 can re-target 4525/30. A high for the day certainly possible again here but if we continue higher look for a retest of 4545/50.
Nasdaq holding below 15620/640 is negative for today targeting 15540/530 & probably as far as first support at 15480/450. Longs need stops below 15400. A break lower however can target strong support at 15340/310. Longs need stops below 15280.
First resistance at 15620/640. A break higher can retest the all time high at 15700/710. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week.
Emini Dow Jones September first resistance at 35110/150. Second resistance at 35240/280. Above 35300 is more positive, initially targeting 34450/500.
Minor support at 34880/850. Further losses can target 34720/680. This is the best chance of a low for the day but longs need stops below 34650. Further losses test the 100 day moving average at 34550. A weekly close below here tomorrow would start next week with a sell signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD stays firmer for the second day in a row, edges higher of late. US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks recently favored market sentiment. DXY part ways from firmer US Treasury yields, fails to cheer virus woes.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.3850 on upbeat UK Industrial Production, weak greenback
The cable is enjoying a strong Friday, continuing to gain ground after Thursday's bullish reversal. The UK released better than expected Industrial Production data for July, bullish for sterling, while the US dollar is retreating across the board ahead of US Producer Price data.
Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%
XRP trading pairs appeared on the Coinbase exchange platform, leading investors to believe that the firm relisted the token. Coinbase quickly denied these rumors, stating that it was due to a technical error.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?