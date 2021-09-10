Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September longs at support at 4500/4490 worked perfectly on the bounce to the first target of 4525/30 where a high for the day was expected -" we topped at 4529.50.

Nasdaq held 15540/530 on the downside -" same levels apply for today.

Emini Dow Jones September hits the next downside target of 34880/870 but then bounced half way to 34720/680.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P keeps bouncing off support at 4500/4490. Longs need stops below 4475. A break lower is a sell signal for today targeting 4455/50, perhaps as far as 4430/25.

Longs at 4500/4490 can re-target 4525/30. A high for the day certainly possible again here but if we continue higher look for a retest of 4545/50.

Nasdaq holding below 15620/640 is negative for today targeting 15540/530 & probably as far as first support at 15480/450. Longs need stops below 15400. A break lower however can target strong support at 15340/310. Longs need stops below 15280.

First resistance at 15620/640. A break higher can retest the all time high at 15700/710. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week.

Emini Dow Jones September first resistance at 35110/150. Second resistance at 35240/280. Above 35300 is more positive, initially targeting 34450/500.

Minor support at 34880/850. Further losses can target 34720/680. This is the best chance of a low for the day but longs need stops below 34650. Further losses test the 100 day moving average at 34550. A weekly close below here tomorrow would start next week with a sell signal.

Chart