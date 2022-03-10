In my last post on the D cycle last month, it was looking for a 2/14 Low, which we have seen.

Since then, the D cycle then called for:

1. rally into 2/18H.

2. decline into 2/23L.

3. chop with a 2/25H and 2/28L.

4. rally to 3/4H.

5. Sharp decline into 3/9-10 swing Low.

Actual: We rallied into 2/16H-2, declined into 2/24L+1, chopped into 2/25H, 3/1L+1, rallied into 3/3H-1 and we just saw a decline into 3/8 Low so far.

We have declined in the 3/10-11 Time and Cycle (T&C) Cluster Low:

Time CIT (Change in Trend):

1. 3/8 Geometric CIT.

2. 3/10 short and long-term Geometric CIT.

3. 3/11-14 Medium-term Geometric CIT.

4. 3/12 (3/11-14) weekend Solar CIT.

Cycles CIT:

1. D Cycle 3/9-10 cycle Low+/-2.

2. 10 TD Cycle Low 3/10 Low+/-2.

Conclusion: The dominant (D) cycle is not a perfect cycle as it can be off by 2 TD. These cycles don’t project Price magnitude as they are Time Cycles. Timing-wise, this cycle has remained accurate +/-2 TD. It currently has 13 hits and was next looking for a 3/9-10 Low at the 3/10-11 T&C Cluster Low.