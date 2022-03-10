In my last post on the D cycle last month, it was looking for a 2/14 Low, which we have seen.
Since then, the D cycle then called for:
1. rally into 2/18H.
2. decline into 2/23L.
3. chop with a 2/25H and 2/28L.
4. rally to 3/4H.
5. Sharp decline into 3/9-10 swing Low.
Actual: We rallied into 2/16H-2, declined into 2/24L+1, chopped into 2/25H, 3/1L+1, rallied into 3/3H-1 and we just saw a decline into 3/8 Low so far.
We have declined in the 3/10-11 Time and Cycle (T&C) Cluster Low:
Time CIT (Change in Trend):
1. 3/8 Geometric CIT.
2. 3/10 short and long-term Geometric CIT.
3. 3/11-14 Medium-term Geometric CIT.
4. 3/12 (3/11-14) weekend Solar CIT.
Cycles CIT:
1. D Cycle 3/9-10 cycle Low+/-2.
2. 10 TD Cycle Low 3/10 Low+/-2.
Conclusion: The dominant (D) cycle is not a perfect cycle as it can be off by 2 TD. These cycles don’t project Price magnitude as they are Time Cycles. Timing-wise, this cycle has remained accurate +/-2 TD. It currently has 13 hits and was next looking for a 3/9-10 Low at the 3/10-11 T&C Cluster Low.
Trading in Stocks, ETF, Options and Futures involve risks. Trade at your own Risk. Do your own homework. The contents of this blog are for general information and educational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
