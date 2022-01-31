FTSE 100 (UKX)

The FTSE 100 ended the week up + 0.13%.

For the week we are in favour of a consolidation between 7,405 and 7,520.

Indicators

After testing the 50MA, the British index closed the week below the 9-day average. We believe that by being between two short-medium term moving averages could give credit to a period of consolidation with possible bearish continuations.

MACD and RSI both point to the downside: in particular the second backtested the previous support area (now resistance) at 57 and then reversed to the downside.

The slight divergence between internal indicators and price makes us remain cautious on the FTSE100, believing that it is better to wait for the break of one of the two support/resistance levels to better understand the medium-term direction.

From a quick cross-asset analysis, however, it must be pointed out that the price of oil is heavily overbought: its retracement could negatively impact the UKX.

Support at 7.405.

Resistance at 7,520.

S&P 500 (SPX)

The S&P 500 had a week up by + 2.3%.

For the week ahead, the index could test the 4,500 level.

Indicators

After the strong bearish price action, the index is gradually recovering ground, exiting the oversold area.

The price also looks close to breaking out of the 9MA, which could be read as a slight short-term recovery.

MACD and RSI, after having extended to the downside, are slowly reversing upwards: in particular, at the beginning of the week we could expect the breakdown of the bearish trend line in the RSI.

Given the sharp decline in recent weeks, we could expect a back-test of the breaking areas: for the S&P 500, we identify 4,535 as the area in which the index could consolidate and then reverse again to the downside.

Support for 4,376.

Resistance at 4,535.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

The NASDAQ ended the week up + 1.80%.

For the week ahead, we expect a possible recovery till 15,000.

Indicators

Consolidation week for the technological index after the strong moves of the past few weeks. From support and resistance analysis, the area between 13,855 and 14,426 can be considered as an accumulation before a short term bullish recovery.

MACD and RSI, after the strong downward extensions, seem to suggest a recovery of strength in the short term: in particular, from the RSI it is possible to notice the break of the short-term bearish trendline while the one started in November 2021 is still intact.

We believe that the movements on the RSI can serve as confirmation of the bullish price action.

Specifically, to give credit to a recovery in vigour we should see a break of the 9-day average at the beginning of the week: once exceeded, the short-term target could be the previous breaking point at 15,000 - 15,250 and then eventually reverse to the downside.

Support for 14.226.

Resistance at 15,330.