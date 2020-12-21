S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Will investors sell the fact and adhere to bearish candlesticks?

Sell the fact could come into play for the final days of the year.

Investors could be alarmed by the variation of covid in Europe.

Technically, there is a bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart.

Global equity benchmarks fell at the close last week while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday.

However, investors weighed hopes for a US coronavirus relief package against moves by the US government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

Therefore, with the start of the week's good news, the S&P 500 would be expected to be buoyed for the trading sessions ahead.

However, that is if some profit-taking is not going to be taken off the top on a sell-the-fact scenario as traders wrap-up for Xmas.

While it is good news that there now appears to be a deal on the table, the fact is already baked into the cake.

There are now concerns that a variant of the virus will be doing the global rounds and investors may well be cautious over the Xmas period and ahead of New Year risks.

Firstly, for a recap of last week's closing performances, the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe IACWI shed 0.30% following broad declines in Asia and Europe.

The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) is a stock index designed to track broad global equity-market performance and is a very useful tool for gauging what might be around the corner.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.41%, to 30,179.05, the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points, or 0.35%, to 3,709.41 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 9.11 points, or 0.07%, to 12,755.64.

The pullbacks come after US benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday and touched new highs Friday before retreating.

The advance in the S&P 500 last week was despite COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations also reaching fresh highs again in the US.

So, it begs the question of when any of the virus risk might start to be priced once the stimulus effect has run its course.

Can the vaccine really save the day?

While investors are optimistic about the ability of vaccines and more stimulus to help the US economy recover, there will be questions over the new variant of the virus and whether a vaccine can indeed save the day.

''It’s a real warning that we need to pay closer attention,” said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

“Certainly these mutations are going to spread, and, definitely, the scientific community — we need to monitor these mutations and we need to characterize which ones have effects.”

However, “No one should worry that there is going to be a single catastrophic mutation that suddenly renders all immunity and antibodies useless,” Dr Bloom argued.

“The fact is that you have a thousand big guns pointed at the virus,” said Kartik Chandran, a virologist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. “No matter how the virus twists and weaves, it’s not that easy to find a genetic solution that can really combat all these different antibody specificities, not to mention the other arms of the immune response.”

Meanwhile, distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer (PFE ) and BioNTech (BNTX ) got underway last week and a Food & Drug Administration advisory panel recommended that Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine also receive emergency use authorization.

For the week ahead, it will a holiday-shortened week, with the US stock market closing several hours early Thursday for Christmas Eve and closed all day Friday for Christmas Day.

The week's economic data will thus be consolidated into the first four days of the week.

Among the data highlights, the revised third-quarter gross domestic product will be released Tuesday well as December consumer confidence and November existing home sales. November home sales, consumer spending and inflation data will be released Wednesdayaddition to December consumer sentiment. Thursday's data will include November's Durable Goods as well as weekly jobless claims.

What investors will be looking for is whether long-languishing shares of brick-and-mortar retailers can sustain their recent rebound in anticipation of a full economic reopening in 2021.

In the wake of recent breakthroughs in COVID-19vaccines, it is the season where Wall Street will want to see a broad group of retailers to maintain their prosperous performance and narrow the gap between them and online giants such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Etsy Inc ETSY and Wayfair Inc.

US Retail Sales lost more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income.

Georgia Senate elections a weight for outlook

Investors will also be mindful of dual US Senate runoffs in Georgia early next month.

Democratic wins in both Jan. 5 Senate races would change control of the legislative body and give President-elect Joe Biden’s party full sway over Congress.

A split government would prevent overhauls in areas such as taxes and regulation, which is what the stock markets will rely on.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years, but Biden’s narrow victory there over President Donald Trump has given Democrats hope.

A Democratic victory could raise chances for Biden’s tax-reform proposals, including a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

Tougher regulation will be a particular concern for the energy and financial sectors.

Healthcare should also be at risk to the buildup to the Georgia vote. All in all, Biden would have an easier path to change-up the system.

S&P 500 technical analysis

In last week's analysis, the upside was called as follows:

The bulls went on to print fresh highs before moving aside to find support at a 38.2% Fibonacci of the bullish impulse and prior resistance.

The spinning top and bearish engulfing combination pattern are a heavily bearish candlestick formation, so a downside extension can be expected if the price breaks below the 38.2% Fibonacci support.

A 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could be on the cards, but a 50% mean reversion could be tested first at 3679 where it meets the 10th Dec highs.