S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: All time highs up for grabs, according to July's outstanding performance

It should be a fascinating week ahead with plenty for the markets to chew on in the pipeline, from earnings and critical jobs data updates to politics and trade wars, oh, lest we forget, the race for to rid the world of COVID-19.

To date, the S&P 500 has recovered strongly and has left a compelling case, from technical analysis, for record highs, although the prospects of a solid US recovery would beg to differ.

Stocks have done well for the month of July, with the S&P 500 finishing at 3,271, a gain of 5.5%. The Nasdaq has performed the best, rising 6.8% for the month to 10,745, after a 3.7% gain for the past week.

A cautious start to the week should be expected

Looking to the charts, there is absolutely nothing for the bears from a long term view, (weekly candles), yet fundamentals, bet it political or economic just do not stack up.

However, it is also worth a mention that, seasonally, August has traditionally been a challenging month for investors.

Therefore, investors will be cautious entering into what historically has been the worst two months for stocks. Perhaps the fuse has already been lit in this regard, as this seemed to be somewhat reflected in recent price action in the last few sessions.

After a gap down day the prior day, the S&P 500 index was churning away on Friday following mixed reactions to a slew of blow-out earnings results to finish off last week's trade.

Monster earnings from big techs could underpin S&P 500

Indeed, S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates at a higher pace and four of the five the big boys, which compile around 35% for the NASDAQ, did not disappoint on Friday, besides Google which ended lower by 3.28%.

Amazon, Facebook and Apple built a combined 24.5% gain for the index and has left Wall Street on a solid footing for the open on Monday for which could spark further demand for the S&P 500. Eighty-two percent of the companies reporting so far have beaten estimates, well above the average 65%, according to Refinitiv. Among the names reporting in the coming week are a diverse group, including Disney, ViacomCBS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Clorox, and Wayfair, to name a few.

However, the deluge of corporate reports may not be the catalysts this time around. About a quarter of S&P 500 companies report earnings, but now that Big Tech has reported, earnings season will most likely be a less-important factor.

Politics, the presidential race and jobs data in focus

Instead, politics will be front and centre as the Republicans and Democrats remain heavily divided surrounding a stimulus package that will help the millions of out-of-work Americans.

Congress still struggles to find a middle ground on a new fiscal spending package and decide the fate of the $600 a week unemployment supplement that was set to expire July 31. Delays here may upset asset markets, which typically tend to struggle a little more in August.

This will make the week's jobs data even more critical just as November's presidential elections are starting to make their mark following President Trump’s suggestion of delaying the November 3rd election.

If US President Donald Trump and Republicans do not begin to perform better in the polls, a Democratic win could be presumed by the market which will start to price in that could mean for taxes and regulation - a likely negative for stocks.

Former vice president Joe Biden is also expected to name his running mate in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Wall Street could also come unstuck if the expectation of a July bounce-back in jobs (ADP & NFP) are quite as strong as consensus believes. in fact, a decline in Non-Farm Payrolls would be crippling for the bulls as investors become warier about future US lock-downs rather than any potential modest upticks business optimism from the likes of some encouraging ISM numbers.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits has been edging higher, instead of falling back, as expected.

About 1.36 million new jobs are expected, well below the 4.8 million added in June, and the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 10.7% from 11.1%.

Counterintuitively, however, cutting the size of the payments back might be good for the labour market and persuade more workers to return to work.

On the other hand, defaults on loans is another likely consequence as would be a drop in consumer spending which was even strong er than last years in June due to the stimulus cheques.

S&P 500 index monthly chart, a compelling bullish scenario, but...

The monthly chart just screams buy, if not already invested.

However, buying at resistance is never a good idea and there could well be some give back at this juncture.

Bulls may wish to wait for a confirmation that this train is leaving the station before fully committing to target all-time highs.

What's more, and here comes the big BUT ...

An even bigger dose of reality could play out at any moment and if this is an overshoot, a downside correction would come in thick and fast and leave no prisoners.

The pessimist would say that it is still very easy days in the pandemic by history's standards of pandemics that have gone before us.

Moreover, there are still far too many questions about the effectiveness of any of the vaccines being floated and whether we can even achieve herd immunity if the anti-vaxxers decline it.

The reality is, it will take a very long time for business to get back to normal and a social behavioural change in society will make sure of it.

However, as it stands, a quote from Warren Buffett seems to fit the bill, for now at least...