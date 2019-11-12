S&P 500 Index News: Trump's tariffs trigger may complete a winning trio, targets

- The S&P 500 Index is flirting with historic highs.
- A critical speech from President Trump may unleash a massive rally.
- The four-hour chart is pointing to 3,117 as the next target.
Tariffs may be the last impediment holding back stock markets from reaching – and sustaining new highs. Recent US economic data have been upbeat, the Federal Reserve has a lower bar to cut rates than to raise them – and only trade troubles markets.
First, the most recent Non-Farm Payrolls report was not only upbeat for October – but also rewrote the narrative for previous months. The 95,000 revision for September and August now shows that the US labor market is doing well. Other figures, such as ISM Purchasing Managers' Index for the non-manufacturing sector (services) has also beaten expectations. The economy is looking good and allowing stocks to rise.
Second, is the central bank holding back stocks? Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, slashed interest rates for the third consecutive time and signaled a pause. While only a "material reassessment" of the outlook would convince policymakers to reduce rates again – the bar to hiking is higher. The Fed would first want to see that inflation has risen – and sustainably – before even considering an increase in borrowing costs.
Trump's trade talk is missing
The third and only missing piece for a rally is trade. President Donald Trump's trade wars – often erratic – have been weighing on markets. The high level of uncertainty has already caused an investment slump and is cited by businesses as the most significant worry.
Trump may change that notion, and it may happen soon. The president delivers a speech on the economy and may offer a "constructive" approach to relations with China. So far, he and other White House officials have rejected reports that the US is ready to roll back tariffs on the world's second-largest economy. Beijing, which had initially touted a gradual drop in duties – has gone silent on the topic.
An announcement of concessions – or merely talking about removing levies – may send shares higher.
Moreover, Trump may also offer another olive branch – a delay in potential tariffs on European automobiles. German carmakers and also American ones are concerned about ramping up barriers that would hit the global economy.
Both steps may push equities to higher ground. But where to? The S&P 500 Index chart provides some clues.
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis
With the S&P 500 Index already knocking on historical highs around 3,100, Fibonacci retracement lines are needed to calculate the next moves. We are using the November low of 3,067 as the basis for the calculation and the high of 3,100 as the top of if. The 138.2% level is 3,110, which is the first target.
The next and most substantial objective is 3,117, which is the 161.8% retracement level. Further above, a long-term goal is 3,149, which is the 261.8% Fibonacci level.
Support awaits the S&P 500 Index at the previous peaks and valleys of 3,089, 3,075, and 3,067 mentioned earlier.
