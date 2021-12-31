12/30 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 1 handle gap up and then zig-zagged 15 handles higher into a 10:28 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into an 11:02 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 2:44 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 3:57 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced about 3 handles into the close.

12/30 – The major indices rolled over in the afternoon to have a small down day per the following closes: The DJIA - 90..55; S&P 500 – 14.33; and the Nasdaq Composite - 24.65. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 36,679.44 and the S&P 500 Index made a new all-time high at 4808.93.

Looking ahead - Friday will be pivotal as a potential setup for a turn into the New Moon at Perigee. See below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

4. G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

DJIA – 12/31 AC

Support - 4770 Resistance – 4808, 4834.

As of December 27, I am dropping Planetary Index models marked Pages 28 and 30.