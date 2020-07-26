S&P 500 Index in decline as investors prepares for a big week in financial markets.

Investors are moving to the sidelines as COVID tightens its grip on the US.

It will be a huge week in earnings again while Congress runs out of room and the Fed and critical economic data are all slated.

I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air,

They fly so high, nearly reach the sky ...

Whether you are a West Ham United fan, or if you should just so happen to know the song, it doesn't end so well ...

Then like my dreams they fade and die.

Fortune's always hiding,

I've looked everywhere,

I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air.

A bit like Westham United, however, who only just confirmed their Premier League survival with a well-earned and justified point vs Manchester United last week, the bulls on Wall Street could be blowing their last breaths into all of those pretty bubbles ...

Silver's canary in the coal-mine rally

The moves we have seen in the precious metals markets should be a warning sign, especially looking to silver's catch-up play.

It signifies that there are real concerns over these bubbles, whether it be in the FANGS or in the banks and whether they will start to suffer the same fate as say the energy or leisure sectors.

Before we dig deeper and get into what is set to be Tech's busiest week of earnings, a quick recap of last week's close is in order.

Wall Street stocks down on the week

Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 0.94%

Wall Street closed lower in a broad sell-off due to weak earnings, surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties.

For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major stock averages.

Some put the slide down to a well-deserved correction in an unbeliever ride for the NASDAQ. Each index posted a weekly loss, with the S&P 500 and the Dow snapping three-weeks of winning streaks. The Nasdaq had its weakest week of the last four.

The retreat followed a rally that brought the S&P 500 to nearly 5% below its record reached in February. The bellwether index is now near break-even for the year, while the Nasdaq has gained more than 15% year-to-date.

However, with the rally we've seen so far in July, it makes sense to see anxiety ahead of a huge earnings week, the Fed decision and what's likely to be the grimmest Gross Domestic Product report of a lifetime.

The week ahead

It's a huge week in earnings which could turn the tide in either direction in which 184, or about 36% of the index, reports results.

The stock market has been pretty forgiving of the earnings decline, as results have been overwhelmingly influenced by the COVID-19 crisis, and the S&P 500 index has gained 1.5% since earnings season unofficially kicked off on July 14th.

We are going into this week knowing that the S&P 500 is on track to post its worst quarter of earnings growth since the fourth quarter of 2008.

The 127 companies that make up the index have so far reported a 43.2% decline in aggregate profits.

However, what we are lacking is financial guidance. Less than half the typical number of companies have so far provided quarterly updates ahead of earnings, which equates to a massive deficit of information in the worst second-quarter earnings season in more than 10-years.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook will all report within 24 hours of one another in a week that will feature another 180 members of the S&P 500

If it had not been for the five of the most highly valued companies in the S&P 500 index — which are Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., which have all rallied by a double-digit percentage in 2020 through Friday, we would be seeing a significantly worse off S&P 500 which has only lost 1.4% to date.

Those five companies just mentioned have a combined weighting of more than 20% in the index and the four Big Tech names combine for more than $5 trillion in market value.

This is what makes this week's earnings so crucial for the longevity of this stock market correction.

What is clear to the eye is that investors have dumped money into their stocks in search of some type of safety during the pandemic.

However, while Americans sheltered in place have presumed that their services would thrive during the pandemic, there are still worries as to how well, they had, in fact, weathered the economic symptoms of the coronavirus.

Geopolitical, economic and coronavirus risks

Meanwhile, investors will also be cautious heading into this week as mounting tensions between the US and China had started to halt the risk-on rally.

It is true that we have not seen any substantial corrections as equities continue to treat geopolitics with a good dose of complacency, but it does make for a troublesome backdrop.

Markets have been clinging to any breakthrough in the US relief package talks and presume that the Federal Open Market Committee will do little to get in the way of risk assets as it once again reiterates its highly accommodative stance.

As for coronavirus, a pandemic that has burned through the country for months is showing no sign of easing.

More than 1,000 Americans have died each day between Tuesday and Friday, the worst tally of human loss since late May.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has roughly doubled over the past month with the worst being seen in states such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

US hospitals treated 59,670 people on Friday, just shy of the mid-April record of 59,940, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Investors will surely be concerned that the nation appears no closer to controlling this worst-in-a-century medical emergency than it was months ago.

The US economy which is already set to worsen significantly will suffer a further blow within days as funding for enhanced unemployment benefits and a federal moratorium on evictions both expire when millions of jobless Americans will see their additional $600-per-week benefits vanish.

Jobless claims will likely be another eyesore this week and so too will GDP.

Real GDP likely fell at a record pace in Q2, with a surge in May and June as the economy "reopened" only partly offsetting a plunge in April,

analysts at TD Securities said.

The Q2 trajectory implies a relatively high starting point for Q3, however. We forecast a +15% AR for Q3, even with signs of slowing/stalling in the latest data. That still implies a huge net decline. Core PCE prices likely fell in Q2.

S&P 500 index technical analysis

The chart below shows that the last two sessions have been pretty bearish. Rajan Dhall, MSTA notes and explains in-depth as follows:

There is a bearish divergence as the price made a higher high and the indicator made a lower high. The key support zone on the downside is at the 3167.50 area which was a pretty tough consolidation top in the past. Beyond that, the orange trendline that completes the wedge type pattern could be a support zone. Overall, the trend is still bullish and we are nowhere near the point of calling a reversal.

Meanwhile, from a 4-HR outlook, it is showing a bearish signal with the price below prior support structure and Momentum 28 triggering a sell signal mentioned in prior analysis.

By the same measure of Momentum 28 divergence, on the daily chart, the eclipse marks the point at which a sell signal would be triggered: