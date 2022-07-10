SP 500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies: SP 500 (SPY), NASDAQ 100 NDX, QQQ ETF, Russell 2000 RUT IWM ETF. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI)
Elliott Wave Market Summary Today: Still considering both bullish and bearish counts and at what point can we confirm a bigger bullish trend.
Stock Market Daily News Today Stocks Face Test as Inflation Looms Over Earnings Season
Day / Trend Trading Strategies: The July Elliott Impulse wave is in its finanl stages. dont over trade it.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500 SPY ETF
07:41 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
08:32 Russell 2000 (RUT)
10:48 Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI)
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
