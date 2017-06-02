S&P 500: If we do past 2305 there is scope to trade higher

S&P 500

Now we need to watch S&P because we are approaching a double stop scenario at 2299...Now usually we sell a double top..but technical stochastics have turned bullish from neutral levels...so this is making me wary....I will see this double top...but I will be leaving quite short stops on it and I will not hold past 2305....

If we do past 2305 there is scope to trade higher and we would then be looking at 2325 which is the first 23.6 fib extension...

Now I believe that we hold between 2295 and 2299 there is going to be a great correction an this will extend down to 2274 initially... with greater potential for 2261/57 where we have an intersecting trendline....

Now although our dailies are turning bullish, our weekly and monthly charts still remain drastically overbought and this should be addressed.... and quite quickly...

We know if we cannot make a new high that longer term traders will be in the market and they will be looking to sell this until we have eased some of the longer term overbought scenarios....