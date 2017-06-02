S&P 500: If we do past 2305 there is scope to trade higher
S&P 500
Now we need to watch S&P because we are approaching a double stop scenario at 2299...Now usually we sell a double top..but technical stochastics have turned bullish from neutral levels...so this is making me wary....I will see this double top...but I will be leaving quite short stops on it and I will not hold past 2305....
If we do past 2305 there is scope to trade higher and we would then be looking at 2325 which is the first 23.6 fib extension...
Now I believe that we hold between 2295 and 2299 there is going to be a great correction an this will extend down to 2274 initially... with greater potential for 2261/57 where we have an intersecting trendline....
Now although our dailies are turning bullish, our weekly and monthly charts still remain drastically overbought and this should be addressed.... and quite quickly...
We know if we cannot make a new high that longer term traders will be in the market and they will be looking to sell this until we have eased some of the longer term overbought scenarios....
The research provided by Technicalanalysisreports.com and Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy in, or omission from, such materials.