US stocks are trading moderately higher Tuesday as investors parse through a better-than-expected Consumer Confidence survey and a slew of better-than-expected earnings results.

Indeed the surprisingly strong US consumer confidence, growing belief in an economic 'soft landing,' hope for newfound growth expectations amid the Artificial Intelligence buzz and good enough earnings reports from Big Tech firms all contributed to the latest Wall Street rally.

Almost 800 US companies (150+ in the S&P 500 Index alone) report earnings results this week, the first of the two busiest weeks this earnings season. And, as we look at today's price action, earnings results are driving stock performance today.

The macro showstopper was that the consumer confidence index, a survey collected by the Conference Board, increased by more than expected in July, jumping to its highest level since July 2021, as worry over inflation and recession eased.

Markets are also preparing for the scheduled FOMC meeting. While a 25bp rate hike is expected, investors will be focused on Chair Powell's comments about the future pace of tightening, where the big question needing to be answered is whether September is a live meeting, which would be a hawkish signal. So with some uncertainty around the Chair's forward guidance, precisely how much blue sky is acceptable, there could be some apprehension to take on more risk as investors typically default into mild profit-taking mode ahead of risk events.

More recently, the dominant market dynamic shifted towards inflation relief from growth relief, and the market "focus" on policy risks has increased as US growth continues to run strong. Based on current US macro flows, investors expect more relaxing on inflation fronts, with a milder downside to growth.

The market has quickly taken credit for the prospect of US inflation relaxation. Still, investors now realize the US is not alone in this dynamic, which should be considered a big positive for EU stocks as the ECB could take their foot off the rate hike pedal sooner. The bigger picture problem globally is the market has been more pessimistic about the growth backdrop in China and the Euro area, and those areas of the market could become more attractive if inflation relief in the Euro area and improvement in the global manufacturing cycle spurred on by China stimulus come more firmly into view.

The messaging from China's lawmakers represents a straightforward positive adjustment in macro policy stance, particularly on the property, in turn offering a much better basis for seeing a policy put limiting a deeper dive into the macro plunge tank.

Still, after digesting a more dovish than-expected Politburo Meeting, China investors have moved into action speaks louder-than-words mode as they await specific easing measures to be enacted.

Oil

Oil moved first on the dovish tone in a statement from the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party; given China is the primary driver for new demand, oil markets are pausing, waiting for specific easing measures.

And at the same time, the deteriorating global manufacturing landscape continues to push back on the bullish thesis.

With lower inflation and recession risk ebbing (soft landing) now getting baked in as part of the higher oil discussion, and besides "tight supply," it is harder to see what can provide a further upside surprise to the bullish narrative, especially with the US, EURO areas nor China expected to be powerful locomotives for demand growth next year.

Improvement in the global industrial cycle is one source for even higher oil, with manufacturing surveys and output measures easily the weakest part of the oil story. While the global PMIs are dreadful as China's quicker and faster slump after its post-Covid recovery put to rest any hope of stabilization up until now. But with local policy firmly in the easing camp and some improvement around the regulatory climate, a growth increase in China may help arrest the lower global industrial activity slump and push oil even higher as the industrial landscape remains the oil market's weakest link.

Forex

The euro and pound have continued to trade at modestly weaker levels against the US dollar after shifting lower following the release of the weaker-than-expected PMI surveys from Europe.

While the Fed is getting priced as one and done and the ECB still has a bit more work to do, any alterations in one or both views could significantly impact the single currency.