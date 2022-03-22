Recap 3/21 - Monday, the S&P gapped up 2 handles and then rallied 17 handles into a 9:40 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 37 handles into a 10:27 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 12:24 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 51 handles into a 1:22 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 32 handles into a 2:46 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into a 3:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 27 handles higher into the close.
3/21 – The major indices had a mixed whipsaw day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 201.94; S&P 500 - 1.94: and the NASDAQ Composite - 55.37.
Looking ahead - We are now at the end of our third window. Monday, mid-day, the S&P had a moderate but brief dip, affording the opportunity to make some profit on the short side. Hopefully, if anyone played this, they had a stop loss to capture some of the fleeting profit, as the market recovered most of its losses by the close. If you want to give this another shot, the market must roll over in the first hour on Tuesday, as our window will then expire. Also, use Monday’s high as a stop loss. The next change in trend points are is due 3/23 and then 3/24 AC.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/21, 3/25 AC
S&P 500* - 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC
Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4430 Resistance – 4490.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4430 Resistance – 4490.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
