This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.