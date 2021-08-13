Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September finally hits our target for this week at 4455/60. This morning we topped exactly here but the outlook remains positive despite severely overbought conditions, with no sell signal yet.
Nasdaq September bottomed exactly at strong support at 14970/930 yesterday with longs offered 100 ticks profit so far.
Emini Dow Jones September topped exactly at the next target & resistance at 35400/450.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P break above the new all-time high at 4438 is a buy signal initially targeting 4455/60, perhaps as far as 4475/79 today.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4435/25. Second support at 4400/90. Longs need stops below 4380.
Nasdaq bottomed exactly at strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.
Longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all-time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
Emini Dow Jones September higher as expected & also topped exactly at the next target & resistance at 35400/450. Obviously, this is key to the direction in severely overbought conditions but shorts are too risky with no cell signal in such a strong bull trend. A break above 35490 targets 35650/680. Minor support at 35270/250, better support at 35070/35000. Longs need stops below 34960.
