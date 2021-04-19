Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE trying a break above 4155/60 at the end of the week.
Nasdaq JUNE struggles at strong resistance at the big 14000 number as expected.
Emini Dow Jones hits 34144.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4170/80 this week is positive, initially targeting 4195/4200then 4215/18, perhaps as far as 4231/34.
We are seeing daily ranges of only 0.5 – 1% as we edge slowly higher day after daydespite severely overbought conditions. First support at 4155/50 but below 4140 cantarget 4125/15.
Nasdaq struggles at strong resistance at the big 14000 number all last week.Obviously a sustained break above 14050 opens the door to further significant gains,initially targeting 14170/200.
Strong support at 13850/800. Longs need stops below 13750.
Emini Dow Jones downside is expected to be limited with minor support at34000/33950. Below 33850 risks a slide to 33750/720.
Holding above 34000 targets 34200/240 then 34600/650.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
