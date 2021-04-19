Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE trying a break above 4155/60 at the end of the week.

Nasdaq JUNE struggles at strong resistance at the big 14000 number as expected.

Emini Dow Jones hits 34144.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding above 4170/80 this week is positive, initially targeting 4195/4200then 4215/18, perhaps as far as 4231/34.

We are seeing daily ranges of only 0.5 – 1% as we edge slowly higher day after daydespite severely overbought conditions. First support at 4155/50 but below 4140 cantarget 4125/15.

Nasdaq struggles at strong resistance at the big 14000 number all last week.Obviously a sustained break above 14050 opens the door to further significant gains,initially targeting 14170/200.

Strong support at 13850/800. Longs need stops below 13750.

Emini Dow Jones downside is expected to be limited with minor support at34000/33950. Below 33850 risks a slide to 33750/720.

Holding above 34000 targets 34200/240 then 34600/650.

