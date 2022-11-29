The S&P 500 index dropped 1% Monday as Investors evaluated the weekend's huge rallies against China's Zero-COVID policy in the nation's main cities.
Additionally, it seems that the financial markets got ahead of themselves in pricing in a dovish Fed, as the FOMC governors continued in their hawkish rhetoric today.
Hawkish Williams
John Williams, president of the New York Fed, stated on Monday that while he sees indicators that inflation is beginning to decline, there is still work to be done before the Fed can achieve its target of 2% inflation.
"Overall demand for labor and services still far exceeds available supply, resulting in broad-based inflation, which will take longer to bring back down,” Williams said in a speech Monday at the Economic Club of New York.
Williams emphasized that there is "still more work to do" as the Fed keeps up its campaign of raising interest rates to rein in price inflation. In the next years, Williams continued, "further tightening of monetary policy should ultimately restore the balance between demand and supply and bring inflation back to 2%."
Even more hawkish Bullard
Furthermore, Jim Bullard of the St. Louis Fed said that financial markets are underestimating the likelihood that authorities would need to be more active in raising interest rates next year in order to defuse inflation.
“There is still a heavy degree” of expectations that inflation will go away naturally, Bullard said Monday in a webcast interview with MarketWatch and Barron’s.
Bullard reaffirmed on Monday that in order to achieve policymakers' aim of being sufficiently restrictive to suppress inflation close to a four-decade high, the Fed must, at the very least, approach the bottom of the 5% to 7% range.
The Fed "has a ways to go to get to" restrictive rates, adding that markets are underestimating the risk that the FOMC will be more aggressive and will have to go higher on rates in 2023.
However, Bullard will become a non-voting member of the Fed next year, therefore, his “hawkishness” could go unnoticed.
The lack of profits growth across firms would likely cause the S&P 500 to conclude next year about flat, according to Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Kostin in their 2023 forecast.
Key battle ahead
It looks like the 200-day moving average (the blue line) will be a major resistance again. If the price jumps above it, the 2022 bear market could be over.
In that case, the next target for bulls could be at August highs near $4,320. Alternatively, if the bearish trend persists, the index could decline to $3,900 in the next days.
Any opinions, news, research, predictions, analyses, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. Investro.com will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.