S&P 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Tech stocks are lower confirming bearish Elliott wave counts for the SP500 and the Nasdaq
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Working the bearish counts for SP500 Wave (c) of iv)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Sell side
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD: Dollar shines on tapering, upbeat data
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 1.2119, its lowest since mid-May, initially weighed by the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down one of its programs set to support the economy throughout the pandemic.
GBP/USD test of the 1.4000 threshold on the cards
The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.4085, not far from a daily low at 1.4091. The pair peaked at 1.4202 for the day, as the pound found support in an upbeat Markit report, which showed that the UK’s Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9.
XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash
The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30
XRP price volatility tested the legal uncertainty price range in May, but it rebounded quickly and convincingly. Ripple has clarified price structure with a cup-with-high-handle base on the four-hour chart, providing the first precise, actionable price level for bullish investors.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 664,000 in May. There is a strong correlation between NFP deviations and major pairs' immediate movements. A disappointing NFP print is likely to trigger a more significant reaction than a positive one.